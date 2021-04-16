Mads Mikkelsen Joins Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Harrison Ford For 'Indiana Jones 5'

After Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen is set to star alongside Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. The 55-year-old actor who is famous for his role of 'Dr. Hannibal Lecter' in the TV series Hannibal will be joining the fifth installment of the franchise directed by James Mangold. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself and Ford in Indiana Jones avatar and captioned it "New Adventure". The details about his role have not been revealed yet.

Details of Indiana Jones 5 cast and crew

The fifth installment of the movie was announced last year in December and Indiana Jones 5 is likely to release in July 2022. According to PTI, the music will be scored by John Williams for the first time in a row for the franchise. Director James Mangold said that he was excited to start a new adventure by collaborating with his dream team of filmmakers. He called Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Harrison Ford, who have been part of the last four Indiana Jones films, as his artistic heroes.

Talking about Phoebe Waller-Bridge, he described her as a "dazzling" actor, "brilliant" creative voice, and the chemistry that she will be bringing to the set makes him excited and lucky as Indiana Jones himself. The movie will make Harrison Ford return to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time. He first played the part in 1981 in Raiders of the Lost Ark and later reprised the role in movies Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

A look at Mads Mikkelsen's movies

Mads Mikkelsen gained recognition for his role of 'Tony' in the first two films of the Pusher film trilogy in 1996 and 2004. Mikkelsen achieved worldwide recognition for playing the main antagonist 'Le Chiffre' in the 21st James Bond film Casino Royale in 2006. His role of 'Lucas' in the Danish film The Hunt earned him the Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award in 2012. Last year he was seen in the Danish film Another Round for which he received a nomination for 'Best Actor award' at BAFTA 2021 and the film won the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. The Indiana Jones film will mark another major franchise for Mads since he recently boarded the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie, replacing Johnny Depp as 'Grindelwalk' after Depp had to part ways due to recent legal troubles.

Promo Image Source: Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag Instagram