Mads Mikkelsen Reveals He Kept Fingernails Of Rihanna As A Souvenir From Video Shoot

Actor Mads Mikkelsen recently revealed how he kept a souvenir with him, from the sets of Rihanna’s popular song, B***h Better Have My Money. In an interaction with Aceshobiz, the actor revealed that he took home a set of nails with his face sketched on them. These nails were originally worn by Rihanna for the music video and Mads had taken those home after seeking permission from the pop star herself. He also revealed in the interaction that he got to be a hero in front of his kids as they look up to her and her work.

Mads Mikkelsen’s fan moment

Mads Mikkelsen recently spoke to the above-mentioned entertainment portal regarding her project with pop sensation Rihanna, which had taken the music industry by storm. In the conversation, the Danish actor revealed that it was a very memorable experience for him. He said that the 2015 project was chaotic and he had a great time playing the bad guy and even felt sort of cool about it.

In the interaction, Mads Mikkelsen also revealed how he got the role in the first place. He received a call from an agent who asked him if he would be willing to be a part of a music video with Rihanna and the actor jumped at the opportunity as he felt it was very cool. Speaking about Rihanna’s reaction when they first met, Mads Mikkelsen said that she was super-sweet and acted like they had known each other for years.

Actor Mads Mikkelsen also revealed that in the video, Rihanna had a set of fake nails that had his face on them. The point was to show the audience that he was the man she had been hunting in the video. He further added that he still has a few of those fake nails as a keepsake. He asked her if she was done using them and if he could have a few of them. He also told her that he has a few friends who would be super jealous if they saw those nails with him.

Mads Mikkelsen is a celebrated international actor who has left a major impact with his films and shows like Polar, Hannibal, and Another Round, amongst others. He has currently been working on projects like Indiana Jones 5 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Mads Mikkelsen Instagram