Mads Mikkelsen Talks About 'Indian Jones 5' Script, Says, 'It Is Everything I Wished For'

Oscar-winning movie Another Round actor Mads Mikkelsen has secured a place in Indiana Jones 5. The actor who has appeared in various franchise movies including Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars as well Hannibal Lector feels very excited to be a part of the upcoming Harrison Ford starrer. In a recent interview, he expressed his views and reaction to being approached to star in such a huge franchise. Read to know what he said.

Mads Mikkelsen talks about joining the cast of Indian Jones 5

While talking to Collider, the actor said that he is "very very excited" about it. He said that he has rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark and he found it to be well-done and charming and also has great storytelling. The actor expressed his feelings and said that it was a great honour for him to be a part of something that he has grown up with. He also felt that he was in a lucky position because the makers let him read the script. After reading the script, the actor said that it was everything he wished it to be.

Further, the actor talked about his character and how he was allowed to help in creating it. He said that that he was invited to create a character and that everybody wants to be invited. Further talking about Indiana Jones 5, Mads said it has a mixed genre like his 2020 movie Riders of Justice. Concluding he talked about the spectrum of the story and how it is larger-than-life.

More about Indiana Jones 5

The fifth instalment of the movie was announced last year in December and it is likely to release in July 2022. According to PTI, the music will be scored by John Williams who also composed the music for the previous four films in the franchise. Director James Mangold said that he was excited to start a new adventure by collaborating with his dream team of filmmakers. He called Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Harrison Ford, who have been part of the last four Indiana Jones films, as his artistic heroes. It is also the first Indian Jones movie that will not be directed by Steven Spielberg, but he is still producing it.

IMAGE: Mads Mikkelsen's Instagram

