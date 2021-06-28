Mads Mikkelsen Wishes He'd Spoken To Johnny Depp Before Taking Over Fantastic Beasts Role

Hollywood actor Mads Mikkelsen is all set to play the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3. The Hannibal actor will be replacing Johnny Depp who played the role in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies. Johnny Depp was dropped out from the movie after he lost the trial against the Sun newspaper which branded him as a "wife-beater" in a story with reference to the assault allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard. In a recent interview, Mads shared that he wishes he could have spoken to Johnny Depp before taking over his role.

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he'd spoken to Johnny Depp about Fantastic Beasts role

The 55-year-old actor in a recent interview with Sunday Times shared that though he was aware that the casting reshuffle was "controversial", he has tried to pay no attention to the speculation surrounding Johnny. The actor shared that he didn't have a dog in that fight as he did not know what was happening in Depp's private life and he does not know whether it was fair for him to lose the job. He further added that he just knew that the show was going on and he would have loved to talk to Johnny about it if he had the chance but he couldn't as he does not know him that well.

Talking about the role being offered to him, Mads shared that the makers called him as they were in a hurry to recast the role of Grindelwald and he said yes to it as he loved the script. He added that though he knew the casting was controversial for many people, that is just the way life plays out once in a while. Talking about stepping into a new role, Mads shared that he did not want to copy what Johnny has done as he thinks he is a masterful actor and copying him would have been creative suicide. He further continued by saying that he had to figure out a way to make the role his own yet act as a bridge to his predecessor's work. Teasing that his take on the role is different, Mads added that the viewers will have to wait for the movie's release to find out more.

A look at Fantastic Beasts cast

Apart from Mads Mikkelsen, the movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams and Jude Law in prominent roles. The movie takes place a few years after the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and will focus on the wizarding world's involvement in World War 2. Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

IMAGE: MADS MIKKELSEN AND JOHNYY DEPP'S INSTAGRAM

