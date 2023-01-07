Magic Mushrooms & Monica: Harry Memoir Reveals Prince's Run-ins With Drugs, Courtney Cox

Prince Harry has been dominating the headlines for a few days because of the explosive claims he made in his memoir ‘Spare’. Prince Harry has now revealed in his book, which will hit the stands on January 10, that he had his eye on another Hollywood actress before marrying ‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his crush on Courteney Cox aka 'Monica' from 'Friends' and an evening he spent at her Los Angeles home.

When Harry met Courteney:

According to Us Weekly, Prince Harry recalled in his memoir that he stayed at the 'Friends' actor's LA house and took the psychedelic drug 'mushrooms' at her party.

Harry admitted that he is a "Friends fanatic," and the "idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing and amusing".

Referencing ‘Friends’ characters Monica Gellar and her on-screen husband Chandler Bing, Harry wrote, "I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Harry took ‘mushroom chocolates’ at Courteney Cox’s party:

Prince Harry claimed that while at Courteney Cox's home, he spotted "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that was "for everybody" at the house party. "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he wrote.

The prince further revealed in his memoir that he tried cocaine, Us Weekly reported. "Of course I had been doing cocaine around this time," Harry wrote about another party. "At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since," the father of two added.

