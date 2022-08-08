'Magnum, PI' Star Roger E. Mosley Passes Away At 83; Daughter Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who got immense popularity for his role in the CBS television series Magnum PI, passed away at the age of 83. His family confirmed the news of his demise with a heartfelt social media note, hailing the 'amazing man' for the legacy he left behind. In her message, Mosley's daughter mentioned that he was surrounded by his family while he passed away, further shedding light on his virtues. Mosley is survived by his partner Toni Laudermick and three children.

Magnum, PI star Roger E. Mosley passes away at 83

Taking to her Facebook handle, Mosley's daughter mentioned, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am." She continued, "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

In a follow-up post, she thanked the actor's fans and well-wishers for their immense love and added, "His reach was far and wide and I now understand that he lives on through each and every one of you. Thank you all!"

Mosley rose to fame for his stint alongside Tom Selleck in the original 1980s series Magnum PI. According to Variety, he starred in about 158 episodes and also made a cameo in the show’s rebooted 2018 CBS series. He has also made appearances in shows like Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak and McCloud among others.

(IMAGE: AP)