Maisie Williams Spotted Cycling Around Sets Of 'Pistol' ; See Pics

It was announced a while back that the Pistol cast will witness several popular actors starring in the series, including Maisie Williams. Fans have been waiting ever since to catch a glimpse of her look in the highly anticipated miniseries. While she herself has kept the details about her character behind the curtains, quite recently, she was spotted cycling around the sets where the shoot is taking place. She was seen sporting her character’s look while riding her cycle, and quite a few glimpses of her look have gone viral on social media.

Maisie Williams rides bicycle in her Pistol look

Maisie William will be seen playing the role of actor and model Pamela Rooke in Pistol. In the latest pictures that have gone viral on Instagram, Maisie is seen having created a strong resemblance with Rooke, as she sported a bold outfit while riding the cycle. She also had the unique facial look on that has been popularly sported by Rooke. Several snaps of her look were posted on social media, as she prepared herself on the sets while filming her bit.

These are among some of the earliest pictures from the sets of Pistol that have been shared on social media. The filming of this series had recently begun and actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley and Iris Law had joined the star cast in March, as per a report in nme.com. Pistol will focus on the lives of the band members of the popular rock band Sex Pistols and how they rose to fame and achieved success. Toby Wallace will be portraying the role of guitarist Steve Jones, while Anson Boon and Lois Partridge will play the roles of Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious respectively.

Some of the other actors who are a part of the Pistol cast include Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, Dylan Llewellyn and many more. Maisie Williams was previously seen in the movie The Owners that released last year. Some of her other popular films include The Book of Love, Then Came You, The New Mutants and more. She has also worked in a handful of TV shows during the course of her career, including Game of Thrones.