Maks Chmerkovskiy's Wife Peta Seeks Prayers For DWTS Alum's Safe Return From Ukraine

After Ukrainian-American dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to his social media to document his ordeal in war-ridden Ukraine, his wife Peta Murgatroyd took to social media to sought prayers and wishes for his safe return. After Russia's President Vladimir Putin's decision of 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine have been advised to evacuate or take shelter from the Russian missiles and troops. The emotional video from the Dancing with the Stars alum had moved the netizens to tears as they wished for his safety.

Maks Chmerkovskiy also said in the video that he wishes to go back to his family, wife Peta and 5-year-old son Shai Aleksander. While many are being evacuated, the dancer also addressed the helpless people who do not have the resources to evade the grave situation and have been left with no option but to suffer the heinous consequences of the war.

Maks Chmerkovskiy's wife sought prayers and wishes

Taking to her Instagram, the Australian professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who tied the knot with Chmerkovskiy in 2017, shared a note explaining her current ordeal with the latter being stuck in Ukraine amid invasion. She began, ''Please pray for my husband Maks. I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.''

She pointed out that her followers' supportive comments gave her strength as she wrote, ''My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.'' She also confirmed that Chmerkovskiy was safe although she does have many details about the same. However, the dancer continues to keep 'hope and faith in prayers'.

Lastly, she talked about Ukraine and condemned the war that has cost the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian citizens. She wrote, "Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who's lives are being greatly uprooted. I grew to love this country the couple of times I visited and they're in an unfathomable situation.[sic]''

Meanwhile, Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared an update on his condition via a video message confirming that he is safe in Ukraine and has currently decided against evacuating in view of safety. Check out his videos here.

