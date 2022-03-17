Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Wife Peta Breaks Down As She Talks About Russia-Ukraine War

Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd recently broke down while reflecting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Upon seeing the morbid condition of Ukrainian refugees, Peta took to her Instagram stories to share that it 'breaks her heart' to see the destructive visuals of the country. The 35-year-old emotionally recalled the beautiful streets of Ukraine that she once walked on.

Peta Murgatroyd says 'This is continually breaking my heart'

"I'm struggling to get through some days. Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head. I've walked those streets, I've been there. It is such a beautiful country," she said of Ukraine. "And the children that are dying right now," Peta Murgatroyd said in the video.

The Ukrainian choreographer's wife further added that although Maksim Chmerkovskiy was able to make a safe exit from the war-torn nation, the couple are continuously contributing to the efforts on the ground. She expressed, "Just because my husband is home now, does not mean that we aren't continually doing stuff to try to help, and we aren't continually thinking about what's going on there every single day. Please be aware of that."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was trapped in the country's capital Kyiv for a week as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military move to invade Ukraine. After his safe return to the United States, Peta explained that she never thought her family's life would be directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. She wrote, "I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s ok".

While concluding her lengthy message, Peta Murgatroyd condemned Vladimir Putin. "P.S. I could go on a never-ending rant of how he should die but I’ll save you the gory details. Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo. GLORY TO UKRAINE," she articulated.

