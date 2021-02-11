Malcolm And Marie Spoilers: Does The Couple Get Back Together?

Though Malcolm and Marie was heavily marketed as something on the lines of a love story, those who have watched the movie might say otherwise. The beautiful black-and-white 35 mm film is no fairytale as it attempts to uncover a real relationship that does more than being all smiles and vanilla with each other. Partly based on a true event of director Sam Levinson's life, the movie opened to mixed reviews from audience and critics alike, especially on its ambiguous ending.

Malcolm and Marie Spoilers - Ending Explained

Malcolm and Marie opens with a celebration, as the budding filmmaker Malcolm is seen dancing around his house celebrating his victory of a hit film. As the camera pans to the other side of the house, the viewers are introduced to his girlfriend Marie, who looks far from happy as she silently judges him and comprehends on how to react. After about 10 minutes of getting to know the characters, the movie rolls out the title and the until-now cheerful mood gets tossed under the carpet as a quarrel starts boiling. When Malcolm asks in concern why Marie isn't in a good mood, she lets him know that him not mentioning her in his thank-you speech, especially when the movie was on her, really hurt her.

Malcolm, at this moment, is expected to own up to his mistake and apologise, but he decides against it as he blows a raspberry on her "silly" argument and instead, asks her to take the ownership for picking on inconsequential details and ruining the mood. What follows is an hours-long tumultuous battle as the two start taking jabs at each other's pasts, chasing, smooching and hitting each other as the movie reveals the toxic form of a seemingly content relationship.

Malcolm continues to gas-light her until she breaks down in the worst possible way. Malcolm's movie, which is based on a drug survivor, was actually inspired by Marie's life. So, Marie asking for him to make her a small part of his appreciation speech should not have become a big deal. But Malcolm's narcissism can't see past the now-meaningless battle until Marie finally gives up and sinks inside the grief. The fight then evolves into silence as Malcolm finally musters a thank you and leaves her be.

The next morning, Malcolm finds himself alone in the bed. He rummages around the house calling Marie's name incessantly as his worst nightmare of her leaving him flashes in front of his eyes. He finally finds her standing outside the house and near the lake. From the bedroom window, the viewers are given a glimpse to their afterlife as the two stand beside each other in silence.

