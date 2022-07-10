MAMAMOO's Hwasa Interacts With Anne Hathaway At Valentino Fashion Week; Fans React

Actor Anne Hathaway is highly regarded for her warm and humble nature towards her industry colleagues. The Locked Down actor is often seen bonding with other celebrities at various international events. Post Hathaway's encounter with BLACKPINK's Lisa at Bulgari's Paris event, the 39-year-old star once again grabbed the headlines after she was spotted interacting with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa in a fashion event.

Glimpses of Anne Hathaway and Hwasa's recent interaction at Valentino Fashion Fashion Week have created a significant buzz online. MAMAMOO fans or the MOOMOOs were beaming with joy after they witnessed the two divas under one roof. Reportedly, the two stars recently made their way to Valentino’s The Beginning Fall-Winter Haute Couture collection show in Rome.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa bonds with Anne Hathaway at Valentino Fashion Week

On Friday, MAMAMOO's Hwasa and Anna Hathaway garnered all the limelight in Valentino Fashion Week as both the divas put their best fashion foot forward. Morever, the two also had a good time interacting with each other prior to the show. In the viral pictures uploaded by the fan pages, Anne and Hwasa were seen sitting together in the front row of the fashion show.

The actor and the K-pop rapper were all dolled up in similar pink turtle neck outfits that they paired with matching footwear. Glimpses of the duo from the venue have taken the internet by storm.

Here, take a look:

Fans' reaction to MAMAMOO & Anne Hathaway's interaction

As soon as the pictures came online, they instantly caught fans' attention and become viral within no time. Fans took to their Twitter handles to express their happiness on the same. One of the users wrote, "Hwasa and Anne Hathaway together I still can't believe this happened." Another wrote, "THEY CONVERSED THEY SPOKE TO ONE ANOTHER THEY LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES ANNE HATHAWAY AND HWASA LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES"

Here, take a look at the reactions:

Hwasa and Anne Hathaway together I still can't believe this happened 😭 pic.twitter.com/P8Ag6clbwB — Anjaan⁷❖ 🃏 (@JinJaaan) July 9, 2022

I woke up to hwasa and anne hathaway next to each other I’M OBSESSEDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/bPlGQyrqDQ — ❖ Q⁴ˣ⁴ (@nevernotamoo) July 9, 2022

THEY CONVERSED THEY SPOKE TO ONE ANOTHER THEY LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES ANNE HATHAWAY AND HWASA LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES pic.twitter.com/OKpdXpbKDj — evie/eve ❖ mamamထ (@mmeongcheongi) July 9, 2022

This the picture I didn't know I needed. I would pay my taxes to both Hwasa and Anne Hathaway. https://t.co/rU7yUKtkYQ — Natasha Mulenga🇿🇲🇬🇧 (@SampaTasha) July 9, 2022

anne hathaway and hwasa in one frame having a conversation is something i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/05L2BwAjES — addie (@Y0NGLINZY) July 9, 2022

For the unversed, the Valentino event marked the Korean singer’s first solo fashion event in Rome, Italy. Apart from Anne Hathaway and MAMAMOO's Hwasa other celebs who were in attendance at the event include Florence Pugh, Ariana DeBose, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Park, Naomi Campbell, Andrew Garfield and many others.

