'Mamma Mia' Fan? Here Are Other Similar Musicals That You Can Watch

Mamma Mia is one of the most loved musical films. The story of a bride-to-be finding her real father had some of the best music we have ever heard. Over the years, similar musicals have been made. Musicals in Hollywood have also got a whole fan base and making movies in this genre has become a really big deal for studios. In recent times, many musicals from Hollywood have gone on to win several awards. Many hit onstage musicals have been converted and brought to the big screen for the fans of musicals. Here is a list of similar music that you must watch today.

Musicals in Hollywood that you must watch:

A Star is Born

This musical released in the year 2018 and features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in lead roles. The performance was so good that Lady Gaga even won an Academy Award for her performance in the musical. This remade version of A Star is Born is a beautiful love story of who one girl who is found by a great musician and how the girl falls in love with the man who makes her dreams come true. This movie is one of the best musicals in Hollywood.

Dreamgirls

This musical is about three black female soul singers who come across each other at the pop charts. The story is set in the early 1960s while the three stars to overcome their struggles while they face a lot of things on a personal and professional level. The musical is one of the best musicals in Hollywood.

Rocketman

This 2019 musical is the biopic story of the legendary singer and songwriter Elton John. Taron Egerton was seen it the role of John. The movie is one of the best musical in Hollywood because it is the perfect mix of staged musicals and the dramatic moments of Elton John’s life. Rocketman was nominated for a few of the best awards that the world of entertainment has to give.

Image courtesy: Lady gaga & Taron Egerton Instagram

