Man Carrying Weapon Arrested Outside 'Baywatch' Fame Alexandra Daddario's LA Residence

Baywatch fame Alexandra Daddario received a life-threatening scare after a man carrying a concealed weapon was arrested outside her house in Los Angeles. The actor is known for her roles in films like Hall Pass, Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas and most notably as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film franchises. On the personal front, the actor is engaged to film producer Andrew Form.

Man arrested outside Alexandra Daddario's home

As per a report from Deadline, a 911 call for help was made from the Baywatch star's house in Hollywood on Saturday. The call resulted in the arrest of a Colorado man who was carrying a handgun. As per the outlet, the person has been identified as 24-year-old David Adam Cako who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to the police, a handgun was later found in his vehicle.

As per the outlet, LAPD revealed that the call was made at 11 AM from one of the houses in the middle of Hollywood and as per various reports, the house is believed to be Daddario’s. The reports also suggested that the man shouted out something about Daddoario - which the police refuse to reveal and protested to leave the area. However, there has been no confirmation as to whether the call was made directly by the actor or even if she was at home during the time of the incident.

