Man Held For Breaking Into Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Home; Booked Under Burglary

A man, who broke into singer couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's house, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on April 8. The intruder has been nabbed by the cops and booked under burglary and grand theft auto felonies. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the suspect has been put behind the bars on April 8 for allegedly entering the couple's home last month. The police authorities suspect that the intruder had stolen the keys of Shawn's car and fled in it.

Intruder at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's house

Reportedly, the cops caught the suspect while following up on a trespassing call they got last week at a home in another area. They further informed that the suspect had a key with him that perfectly matched with that of the Senorita singer’s car. The TMZ earlier broke the story that the suspect allegedly broke a window to get into Shawn and Camila's L.A. home last month, before bolting in Shawn's luxury SUV.

However, luck played his part on the singer’s side who finally got his luxurious car back in good condition about a week later when cops found it parked on a residential street. The couple who have been stealing the limelight with their wedding rumours are often seen sharing love decked pictures on social media. Earlier, on Camila’s birthday, Shawn penned a sweet birthday note and praised his lady love. He also expressed his love for her saying that he loved her more and more with each passing day and called her “mi Vida” which means ‘my life’ in Spanish. Shawn also shared a video clip of the two, spending some quality time together. The pair's longtime friendship turned romantic in the summer of 2019, and they are seemingly in it for a committed relationship as the Wonder singer told Entertainment Tonight in December 2019, that she was 'his person', hinting at an engagement in the future. When asked in the interview whether Camila Cabello was his 'forever' person, Mendes responded, saying "When you know you know".

(Image credit: AP)