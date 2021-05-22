'Man Of Steel' Actor Henry Cavill To Star In The Reboot Of 1986 Fantasy Film 'Highlander'

Highlander is a 1986 fantasy action film starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart and Clancy Brown. The movie follows the story of a war between immortal warriors which is presented through past and present storylines. The highly popular Highlander movie is now getting a reboot. The movie's iconic dialogue "There can be only one" has become one of the most iconic one-liners in pop culture. The reboot movie will have the Man of Steel star Henry Cavill playing the lead role.

Henry Cavill to star in Highlander reboot

According to Deadline, Henry Cavill is going to play one of the leads in the Highlander reboot. The movie has spawned four sequels and three television shows including the US version. A reboot series of the original franchise was in talks since 2008. There were several changes in the cast and crew, with Ryan Reynolds first confirming then eventually dropping out of the film to Justin Lin also leaving the project but now the casting is looking like it is taking a final shape. Back in 2015, Dave Bautista was cast as The Kurgan. Now, it is revealed that Henry Cavill is on board to play one of the leads in the film, although his exact role is not confirmed.

The movie will be directed by Chad Stahelski who is known for the John Wick film series starring Keanu Reeves. Kerry Williamson will be writing the script. The plot and the exact storyline of the film are still unknown but according to the publication, the pieces are finally coming together to get the film's production started.

Henry Cavill also took to Instagram to share the news about his acting in the Highlander reboot. He posted a screenshot of the report, along with a photo featuring two books about Highlands, a bottle of alcohol and also a dagger which are part of his "research" preparation for the role. He expressed his excitement about being cast in the remake of the films that he grew up watching and also hoped that the movie will be unforgettable for the fans and him. The post got him several comments that matched his excitement.

(Image: Henry Cavill Instagram)

