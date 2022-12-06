Man Who Shot & Wounded Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker For Her Pets Receives 21 Years In Prison

The person who last year stole Lady Gaga's French bulldogs after shooting and injuring her dog walker in Los Angeles has been given a jail term of 21 years for the high-profile heist, which saw the artist offer a $500,000 reward for the return of her pets. The man took a plea agreement, Associated Press reported.

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, James Howard Jackson, one of three accused men and two accomplices who took part in the brutal robbery of the dogs from dog walker Ryan Fischer, entered a not guilty plea to one charge of attempted murder. This arrangement has been reached months after Jackson was wrongly freed from detention in April owing to a paperwork error, prompting US marshals to start looking for him.

The DA's office issued a statement saying, "The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim."

Lady Gaga’s dog walker described the incident

Meanwhile, Fischer, who was severely hurt in the incident, appeared before the court on Monday and made an impact statement, which he then shared on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe that it’s nearing two years since I was taking Asia, Koji and Gustav out for an evening stroll when in an instant I suddenly found myself fighting with everything I had to protect those dogs from being stolen. But it wasn’t enough: I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life. And Koji and Gustav were gone," he said.

The authorities revealed that on February 24, 2021, Jackson, Jaylin White, as well as Lafayette Whaley, were driving around Los Angeles "looking for French bulldogs," a pricey breed that can fetch thousands of dollars on the open market. Detectives think the gang was unaware that the three canines belonged to Lady Gaga when they came upon Fischer along Sunset Boulevard.

According to Fischer, the men rushed towards him and yelled at him to "Give it up" as they seized the leashes of the animals. One of the men started to choke the dog walker while he was swinging a champagne bottle at them and still clutching two of the leashes.

Authorities further claimed that Jackson shot the dog walker during the scuffle. This allowed the group to flee with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, while a third dog, Miss Asia, hid behind nearby bushes as Fischer had instructed. Further, Fischer was left bleeding out on the sidewalk, The Guardian reported.

Following the heist, Lady Gaga made an offer of "$500,000 [£353,000] to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked". Several days later, a woman who was also accused of the offense gave the dogs back.

(Image: AP)