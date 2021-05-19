Mandy Moore Gives Peek Into Her Character Rebecca's Journey With Beth In 'This Is Us'

The latest episode of the highly popular drama series This Is Us aired on NBC on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ahead of the much-awaited episode's release, lead actor Mandy Moore shared a glimpse from it on her Instagram handle by showcasing her character Rebecca Pearson's on-screen journey with Beth Pearson, earlier played by Rachel Hilson and now by Susan Kelechi Watson. The newly-aired episode, titled Jerry 2.0, marked the second-last episode of This Is Us Season 5.

Mandy Moore would "love me some Beth"

American singer-actor Mandy Moore has been a part of the family drama television series This Is Us ever since its inception in 2016. As the fifth season of this Dan Fogelman series is near its end with its finale episode releasing on May 25, 2021, Mandy took a stroll down memory lane and shared a "Then and Now" photograph of her character Rebecca with her on-screen daughter-in-law, Beth Pearson, wife of Randall Pearson played by Sterling K Brown. Ahead of season 5's second-last and 15th episode, the 37-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with former co-star Rachel Hilson from one of the previous seasons and a recent photograph of herself with Susan Kelechi Watson from the latest episode.

Posting the photograph on Instagram, the Silver Landings actor wrote, "Then and now, love me some Beth. #ThisIsUs". On the other hand, Susan shared the same photograph on her Instagram handle too and expressed writing, "How I'm feeling about tonight's episode.., #ThisIsUs".

Check out Mandy Moore's Instagram post below:

Soon after Mandy Moore's IG post surfaced on the internet, it was quick to garner eyeballs on social media as many flocked to the comment section of the post to commend the casting of Beth's character by the makers. A lot of users pointed out the "spot-on resemblance" between the past and present Beth on the show and also lavished the character with heaps of praise. While one user wrote, "Damn, the casting between young and older Beth is ridiculously spot on! Love #ThisIsUs", another commented, "Beth is one amazing woman".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

IMAGE: MANDY MOORE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.