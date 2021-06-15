Mandy Moore Is "grateful" For Her Singer Husband Taylor Goldsmith For This Reason

Mandy Moore, famously known for her role in This Is Us, recently shared a throwback picture with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith and appreciated how he helps her out. Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith became parents in February when they welcomed their baby boy, August Harrison Goldsmith into the world. Now the actor is calling her old pictures, "pre-baby."

Many Moore's "Pre-baby" life

The This Is Us actor shared an old selfie with her husband and wrote, "Throwing it back to Barcelona with this guy, on this day waaaaaaaaay back in 2016. Pre-marriage. Pre-baby. Pre-This Is Us."

Mandy Moore's husband is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He is the lead singer, guitarist, and is also a songwriter for his American folk-rock band, Dawes. Mandy Moore was actually a fan of his band in 2015 and had posted a picture of their album with excitement. Taylor saw the post and got in touch with her, after which the two hung out quite often and married in 2018.

Mandy Moore's post-baby life

According to Mandy's Instagram, Mandy Moore's husband is being a supportive father and she is very appreciative. She recently shared a post-workout selfie and wrote, "Grateful for the wonderful husband who loves to hang with the baby while I get 45 minutes to work out. I did not want to but I am glad I did."

The new parents have been gushing over their baby boy and also posting sweet pictures with him on their Instagram handles. In this picture, Taylor is holding August in a tub and Mandy Moore used the hashtag #ThisisGus as a nod to her hit TV show.

On the work front, Taylor Goldsmith's Dawes released an album in 2020 titled Good Luck With Whatever and Mandy Moore had to go back to shoot for This Is Us Season 5 only a month after giving birth to August. She will reprise her role in Season 6 as Rebecca and this is going to be the final season of the show. Calling it a "wild journey", Mandy Moore shared a picture from the show.

Fans of the show were worried that the series is getting cancelled, but the makers have revealed that they did not want to extend the show and stretch it and it is their decision to make season 6, the final chapter of the family drama, This Is Us.

IMAGE: MANDY MOORE'S INSTAGRAM

