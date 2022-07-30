Mandy Moore Reveals Has Rare Blood Disorder, To Have Unmedicated Delivery Of Second Child

Mandy Moore, known for her iconic roles in shows like This Is Us, recently announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. She made the announcement with an adorable picture of the couple's son August wearing a T-shirt with 'big brother' written on it. The actor has now revealed that she will have an unmedicated birth, owing to a rare blood disorder she suffers from.

In a conversation with Today Parents, the actor opened up about her illness and mentioned that she suffers from an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Due to her condition, the actor has a low platelet count, because of which she cannot take an epidural. The blood disorder puts her at a 'greater risk of heavy bleeding during delivery', because of which she will go in for an unmedicated delivery for her second child, just like she did for her first, August, who is now just over a year old. Speaking about her first experience giving birth, she mentioned the experience was 'awful', but was certain she could 'climb that mountain again'.

Speaking further about her health, the actor mentioned that although medication was not an option for her, 'everything's good' and she continues to check her platelet count throughout her pregnancy. According to People, the actor said-

"My platelets are too low for an epidural. It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time. I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked — my platelet levels checked — throughout pregnancy. They're low, but they've always been low. But I'm all good. Everything's good."

The actor took to her Instagram account on June 3 and broke the news about her pregnancy online. She shared a picture of August wearing a 'big brother' t-shirt and mentioned she was about to begin a new phase of her life as a 'mother of two'. She revealed that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith were expecting their second son and wrote, "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"