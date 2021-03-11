Mandy Moore Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son Gus, Says 'doesn't Get Any Better'

American actor-singer, Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son August "Gus" Harrison, on February 20, 2021. After announcing their son's arrival, the Candy hitmaker has been sharing multiple adorable photos with her newborn on Instagram as she is currently basking in the motherhood bliss. On Tuesday, Mandy gave fans major baby fever by sharing yet another cutesy photograph of her two-and-a-half-year-old Gus on Instagram.

Mandy Moore on motherhood: "Doesn't get any better"

Ever since celebrity couple Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith became proud parents of son August Harrison, Mandy Moore's photos with her newborn have become the latest obsession of fans on social media. The new mom also doesn't shy away from sharing glimpses of her munchkin on Instagram. Similarly, on March 9, 2021, Mandy took to her Instagram Stories to post a lovely photograph of herself cradling her 2½-week-old son Gus as he relaxed on her chest. "Doesn't get any better", wrote the 36-year-old wrote as she flaunted her beaming smile at the camera while holding her baby boy in her arms.

In less than three weeks from his birth, Mandy Moore's son has already become netizens' favourite as his mother leaves no opportunities to have everyone gushing over August's cute photos. A couple of days ago, the Tangled star had taken to her Instagram handle to share a black and white photograph with Gus to express "still processing how Gus's birth unfolded". Take a look:

Meanwhile, during her interview with Dr. Elliot Berlin on one of the recent episodes of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Mandy Moore told the host that she is open to the idea of having more kids someday. The actor-sing said, "I have such a deeper appreciation for my body and the fact that we pregnant folks have the capability to do this. It's the coolest thing". She continued, "I mean, I know that I joke with my husband already. We're not at the end of the rollercoaster ride yet, and like, I'll do this again. I'm so ready to do this again". Mandy also recalled, "Even if I was as sick as I was during the first trimester, there is something I think in the third trimester that is so profoundly magical and beautiful".