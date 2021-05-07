Mandy Moore Shares Her Last Day On The Sets Of ‘This Is Us’; Feels ‘so Thankful’

Mandy Moore took to Instagram on May 7 to commemorate the last day at work on the sets of This Is Us season 5. She at first shared a picture of herself in her story which showed her with her makeup for her character on the show. She can be seen posing as an old lady, which is what she is playing on the show now given that the show has seen her through various stages of her character's life and has now reached old age. The picture had the words, “Last Day on Season 5 for this lady”. She can also be seen wearing protective gear as she made her way to the shoot. The next picture had her saying she was getting the “Last day at school vibes”. All her Instagram stories were reshared by a fanpage.

Mandy Moore's last day on the sets of This is Us season 5

Mandy Moore did not stop at those two pictures though. She also shared a couple of videos where she can be seen talking about her experience on the show and what the last five seasons of This Is Us has felt like to her. The first video on her story saw her still with the same makeup which could be seen in the earlier pictures. She was still looking like her character presently on the show. The only difference was that she had taken off her costume and was feeding her baby in the video. As she was feeding her child she was also filming her video. Here she could be seen saying that they had wrapped up the shooting for season 5 of the show and she was feeding her child. She also joked that she hoped her child did not need therapy for that later.

The last video on her story saw her back at home and resting in her bed. She said that she could not believe that they had shot 88 episodes for the show and that the show had run for 5 seasons. She said it was beyond her wildest dreams and comprehension. She also revealed that she was very happy to have a job that she loved and was fulfilled by and was also grateful for all the support she had received from her fans. She was especially thankful to her fans for standing by her through an especially tough and uncertain time in everyone's life. She ended by saying that there was more to come.

IMAGE: MANDY MOORE'S INSTAGRAM

