Mandy Moore Shares Sneak Peak Of The Special Wedding Dress Episode Of 'This Is Us'

NBC's popular drama series This Is Us has managed to keep the audiences engaged with their family equations and intriguing characters. The show's fifth season premiered last year and has been making a buzz around its fans for its interesting plot twists and turns. Recently, This Is Us actress Mandy Moore took to her Instagram to tease her fans on the upcoming special episode.

Mandy Moore's Instagram post about 'This Is US' episodes

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share multiple sneak peeks of the upcoming episode of the drama. In the pictures shared by the actress, Chrissy Metz playing Kate Pearson accompanies Caitlin Thompson playing Madison Simons, to her wedding dress shopping. Mandy teased her fans in the caption asking her fans to guess which wedding dress Madison would choose for her wedding.

Mandy wrote, 'Which wedding dress will our stunning bride-to-be, Madison, say yes to on tonight’s episode of #SYTTD...,I mean #ThisIsUs??'. Fans appeared to have mixed emotions after the actress posted pictures of the upcoming This Is Us episodes. On the other hand, Caitlin Thompson playing Madison took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her last day of filming season 5 of This Is Us.

Pic Credit: Caitlin Thompson IG

Netizen's reaction to This Is Us episode teaser

Fans in the comment section seemed torn between being happy for Madison and wanting Sophie, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, to get her chance at the wedding. Many fans appeared happy for the new development in the show while some praised Mandy Moore for her performance in the series. One fan wrote that they needed to see more of Mandy Moore's character Rebecca in the show.

Pic Credit: Mandy Moore IG

'This Is Us' cast details

The critically acclaimed series included a list of talented actors such as Milo Ventimiglia playing Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore playing Rebecca Pearson. The rest of the cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. The plot of the series follows this story of two parents and their three kids depicted in different time frames.

