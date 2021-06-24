Mandy Moore Urges Fans To Stand For Equality Act And Support LGBTQ+ Community

On June 23, 2021, Mandy Moore took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read 'WITH LOVE' in the colours of the pride flag. She asked her fans to stand with the LGBTQ+ community and take part in a session that will tell them how they can help in passing the Equality Act. According to reports from New Now Next, the actor and singer revealed that her mother and brother were both homosexual and that she would do anything to support and protect them.

Mandy Moore's Instagram post

Mandy Moore's Instagram post read "Please stand with the LGBTQ+ community and urge the Senate to pass the Equality Act. Join @allycoalition and @theneatorg for a Night of Action on June 24th 7pm ET/4pm PT to learn how you can help the Equality Act pass ❤️." Writer and actor Keah Brown said that she loved her T-shirt while writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz was all hearts for this post. Mandy Moore's appeal was met with mixed reactions from her followers. While some said that they loved her even more for standing with the community, some said that they do not support the cause. Some of her fans said that they supported the community but they are also pro-life, which prevents them from supporting the Equality Act.

The Equality Act

The Equality Act is an act that was proposed to protect the LGBTQ community against discrimination in various walks of life. According to the This Is Us actor, the act is important because as it stands now, 52% of LGBTQ Americans, live in states with no explicit protections against discrimination. She then went on to say that in 2021 alone, over 30 states across the country introduced legislation targeting trans youth in areas like healthcare and school sports, and 8 states have signed this harmful legislation into law. She then went on to say that the passage of the Equality Act is essential to protect trans youth and all LGBTQ people. According to some people, the act also legalises abortion because it is pro-choice, and this stops many from extending their support.

