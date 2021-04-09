Last Updated:

Mandy Moore's Birthday Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'This Is Us' Actor

It is Mandy Moore's birthday today on April 9. The actor is popularly known for her show, 'This is Us'. Here's a Mandy Moore's quiz that you must check out.

Isha Khatu
Image Source: Mandy Moore's Instagram

Mandy Moore is known for her roles in films like Candy, Tangled and A Walk to Remember. It is Mandy Moore's birthday today on April 9, 2021. She is more popular as a singer and is known for her albums such as I Wanna Be with You, Coverage and Silver Landings. On the occasion of Mandy Moore's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how well do you know the singer.

Mandy Moore's quiz 

  1. Which year was Many more born?

  • 1984
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1980

  1. Mandy Moore made her Hollywood debut as a voice artist with which movie?

  • The Princess Diaries
  • All I Want
  • Racing Stripes
  • Dr. Dolittle 2

  1. Which film marks her debut as a lead actor in Hollywood?

  • All I Want
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Romance & Cigarettes
  • Because I Said So

  1. Which television show marks Mandy Moore's debut on television?

  • 2GE+HER: The Series
  • All That
  • Punk'd
  • Criss Angel Mindfreak

  1. Amongst Mandy Moore's movies, which film gave her a major breakthrough?

  • The Princess Diaries
  • License to Wed
  • Racing Stripes
  • A Walk to Remember

  1. Which album marks Mandy Moore's debut studio album?

  • So Real
  • Coverage
  • Wild Hope
  • Silver Landings

  1. In 2019, Mandy Moore reached the base camp of which mountain trek?

  • Everest base camps
  • Hampta Pass Trek
  • Mount Assiniboine base camp
  • Mount Mackenzie base camp

  1. What is the name of Mandy Moore's husband?

  • Ryan Adams
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Taylor Goldsmith
  • Chris Hemsworth 

  1. In which television show does Mandy Moore play the role of Rebecca Pearson?

  • Drunk History
  • Sheriff Callie's Wild West
  • This Is Us
  • Christmas in Conway

  1. What is the name of the character Mandy played in Midway?

  • Sally Kendoo
  • Anne Best
  • Natasha
  • Lucy Reilly

  1. Which video game marks Mandy's debut as a voice-over artist?

  • Disney Magical Kingdoms
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts
  • Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes

  1. Mandy feature in which music video as an ex-girlfriend?

  • We Don't talk anymore
  • Little Things
  • Heartbreak anniversary
  • All I want

Answers to Mandy Moore's Trivia quiz 

  • 1984
  • Dr. Dolittle 2
  • A Walk to Remember
  • 2GE+HER: The Series
  • A Walk to Remember
  • So Real
  • Everest base camps
  • Taylor Goldsmith
  • This Is Us
  • Anne Best

Promo Image Source: Mandy Moore's Instagram

