Mandy Moore's Birthday Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'This Is Us' Actor

Mandy Moore is known for her roles in films like Candy, Tangled and A Walk to Remember. It is Mandy Moore's birthday today on April 9, 2021. She is more popular as a singer and is known for her albums such as I Wanna Be with You, Coverage and Silver Landings. On the occasion of Mandy Moore's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how well do you know the singer. Mandy Moore's quiz Which year was Many more born? 1984

1982

1983

1980 Mandy Moore made her Hollywood debut as a voice artist with which movie? The Princess Diaries

All I Want

Racing Stripes

Dr. Dolittle 2 Which film marks her debut as a lead actor in Hollywood? All I Want

A Walk to Remember

Romance & Cigarettes

Because I Said So Which television show marks Mandy Moore's debut on television? 2GE+HER: The Series

All That

Punk'd

Criss Angel Mindfreak Amongst Mandy Moore's movies, which film gave her a major breakthrough? The Princess Diaries

License to Wed

Racing Stripes

A Walk to Remember Which album marks Mandy Moore's debut studio album? So Real

Coverage

Wild Hope

Silver Landings In 2019, Mandy Moore reached the base camp of which mountain trek? Everest base camps

Hampta Pass Trek

Mount Assiniboine base camp

Mount Mackenzie base camp What is the name of Mandy Moore's husband? Ryan Adams

Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Goldsmith

Chris Hemsworth In which television show does Mandy Moore play the role of Rebecca Pearson? Drunk History

Sheriff Callie's Wild West

This Is Us

Christmas in Conway What is the name of the character Mandy played in Midway? Sally Kendoo

Anne Best

Natasha

Lucy Reilly Which video game marks Mandy's debut as a voice-over artist? Disney Magical Kingdoms

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts

Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes Mandy feature in which music video as an ex-girlfriend? We Don't talk anymore

Little Things

Heartbreak anniversary

All I want Answers to Mandy Moore's Trivia quiz 1984

Dr. Dolittle 2

A Walk to Remember

2GE+HER: The Series

A Walk to Remember

So Real

Everest base camps

Taylor Goldsmith

This Is Us

Anne Best

