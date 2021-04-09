Mandy Moore's Birthday Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'This Is Us' Actor

Mandy Moore is known for her roles in films like Candy, Tangled and A Walk to Remember. It is Mandy Moore's birthday today on April 9, 2021. She is more popular as a singer and is known for her albums such as I Wanna Be with You, Coverage and Silver Landings. On the occasion of Mandy Moore's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how well do you know the singer.
Mandy Moore's quiz
-
Which year was Many more born?
-
Mandy Moore made her Hollywood debut as a voice artist with which movie?
- The Princess Diaries
- All I Want
- Racing Stripes
- Dr. Dolittle 2
-
Which film marks her debut as a lead actor in Hollywood?
- All I Want
- A Walk to Remember
- Romance & Cigarettes
- Because I Said So
-
Which television show marks Mandy Moore's debut on television?
- 2GE+HER: The Series
- All That
- Punk'd
- Criss Angel Mindfreak
-
Amongst Mandy Moore's movies, which film gave her a major breakthrough?
- The Princess Diaries
- License to Wed
- Racing Stripes
- A Walk to Remember
-
Which album marks Mandy Moore's debut studio album?
- So Real
- Coverage
- Wild Hope
- Silver Landings
-
In 2019, Mandy Moore reached the base camp of which mountain trek?
- Everest base camps
- Hampta Pass Trek
- Mount Assiniboine base camp
- Mount Mackenzie base camp
-
What is the name of Mandy Moore's husband?
- Ryan Adams
- Ryan Reynolds
- Taylor Goldsmith
- Chris Hemsworth
-
In which television show does Mandy Moore play the role of Rebecca Pearson?
- Drunk History
- Sheriff Callie's Wild West
- This Is Us
- Christmas in Conway
-
What is the name of the character Mandy played in Midway?
- Sally Kendoo
- Anne Best
- Natasha
- Lucy Reilly
-
Which video game marks Mandy's debut as a voice-over artist?
- Disney Magical Kingdoms
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts
- Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes
-
Mandy feature in which music video as an ex-girlfriend?
- We Don't talk anymore
- Little Things
- Heartbreak anniversary
- All I want
Answers to Mandy Moore's Trivia quiz
- 1984
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- A Walk to Remember
- 2GE+HER: The Series
- A Walk to Remember
- So Real
- Everest base camps
- Taylor Goldsmith
- This Is Us
- Anne Best
