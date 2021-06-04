Mandy Moore's Real Son To Her Reel Son, Shares Pictures Of Baby Gus With Sterling K. Brown

On Thursday, Mandy Moore took to Instagram to share an adorable series of photos of her son meeting her co-star Sterling K. Brown for the first time. The pictures show Sterling holding Mandy’s 3-month-old son, August "Gus" Harrison. The pictures taken from the sets of This Is Us has received attention from the actor’s as well as the show’s fans.

"My two sons", says Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore took her son Gus to the sets of her show This Is Us. Sterling K. Brown, who plays Moore's fictional son Randall Pearson on the NBC show, seems to have had a fun time with the baby as the actor’s pictures show. Both Moore and Brown were dressed as their respective characters in the photos shot while filming the drama's season finale.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mandy Moore wrote, "My two sons ☀️☀️," making a show reference. The actor also shared a photo of her holding her son alongside husband Taylor Goldsmith in an Instagram Story. She revealed to fans that both her husband and son had decided to visit her at the sets as it was the last few days of the shoot.

Screenshot of Mandy Moore's Instagram story with her son August and husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore opens up about the person who made her post-partum journey smoother

On June 2, 2021, the This Is Us star took to her Instagram feed to share a bunch of pictures with her baby boy August and Brandi, who runs a firm that consists of parenting experts that assist new parents. The actor, through the post, thanked her midwife who suggested her the help of ‘The Cradle Company’ which is owned by Brandi Jordan. It was Brandi herself who assisted Mandy and Taylor in the initial months of August’s birth.

The actor went on to give a long thank-you note to the people who helped her get through the phase. She concluded the post by recommending the firm to all the new parents and parents-to-be. The post has received over 160k likes and hundreds of comments pouring love on Gus. Her most recent post of baby boy August with actor Sterling received a similar reaction from fans who showered love for the baby boy.

Mandy Moore in This Is Us

This Is Us is an American drama television series created by Dan Fogelman which premiered in 2016 on NBC. The series follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in several different time frames. Mandy Moore plays the role of Rebecca Pearson, who is Jack's wife and Kate and Kevin's biological mother. Mandy’s character, Rebecca is also the adoptive mother of Randall Pearson played by Sterling K. Brown. This Is Us episodes had earlier faced some irregularities in release due to the pandemic.

IMAGE: MANDY MOORE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.