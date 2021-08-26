Last Updated:

Mandy Patinkin Shares An Emotional Story Behind 'The Princess Bride' & His Late Father

Taking to Twitter, Mandy Patinkin reacted to a video clip posted by a fan and talked about his experience during an iconic scene from 'The Princess Bride'.

The Princess Bride

Mandy Patinkin is one of the prominent American actors, best known for his performance in movies namely The Princess Bride, Last Embrace, The Doctor and others. The actor recently responded to a fan’s video on social media where the latter was seen speaking about his father’s death and stating that The Princess Bride was one of his favourite movies. In response to that, Patinkiin shared a video shedding light on an iconic scene from the film. 

Mandy Patinkin’s emotional video on The Princess Bride

Mandy Patinkin recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he first depicted a TikTok video by a fan named Amanda, in which she talked about the death of her father. She further stated how her father died of cancer and added that The Princess Bride was always one of her favourite movies and Inigo Montoya was her favourite character from the film. While crying, she also stated how it’s always been one of her favourite movies as well. Further in the video, Amanda then asked Patinkin whether he was thinking of his own father while filming the iconic scene to which she received a response from Patinkin. 

Mandy Patinkin then shared a video clip in which he stated, “First of all, your dad is taking care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100 percent true. I went outside in this castle and walked around… and I kept talking to my dad, and I said ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy.” The actor further revealed that his father passing away was the reason he planned to take this role. “The minute I read the script, I knew. I said to Kath…’I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get the six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad,” he revealed. With tears in his eyes, Mandy Patinkin told Amanda that she can speak to her father anytime she wants and anywhere she wants. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mandy felt sorry for Amanda's loss and added that he feels glad that she asked that question from him. 

Patinkin further added more threads to his Tweet in which he shared that he wished he had a way to connect to others when he lost his parents. Take a look at what he posted-

