Mandy Patinkin Shares An Emotional Story Behind 'The Princess Bride' & His Late Father

Mandy Patinkin is one of the prominent American actors, best known for his performance in movies namely The Princess Bride, Last Embrace, The Doctor and others. The actor recently responded to a fan’s video on social media where the latter was seen speaking about his father’s death and stating that The Princess Bride was one of his favourite movies. In response to that, Patinkiin shared a video shedding light on an iconic scene from the film.

Mandy Patinkin’s emotional video on The Princess Bride

Mandy Patinkin recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he first depicted a TikTok video by a fan named Amanda, in which she talked about the death of her father. She further stated how her father died of cancer and added that The Princess Bride was always one of her favourite movies and Inigo Montoya was her favourite character from the film. While crying, she also stated how it’s always been one of her favourite movies as well. Further in the video, Amanda then asked Patinkin whether he was thinking of his own father while filming the iconic scene to which she received a response from Patinkin.

Mandy Patinkin then shared a video clip in which he stated, “First of all, your dad is taking care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100 percent true. I went outside in this castle and walked around… and I kept talking to my dad, and I said ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy.” The actor further revealed that his father passing away was the reason he planned to take this role. “The minute I read the script, I knew. I said to Kath…’I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get the six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad,” he revealed. With tears in his eyes, Mandy Patinkin told Amanda that she can speak to her father anytime she wants and anywhere she wants. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mandy felt sorry for Amanda's loss and added that he feels glad that she asked that question from him.

Patinkin further added more threads to his Tweet in which he shared that he wished he had a way to connect to others when he lost his parents. Take a look at what he posted-

To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer.... pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

The loss of them has been a huge part of our lives and a huge part of what forged our bond together. We are so sorry for your loss, so moved that this movie meant something to you and your dad and so glad you asked this question.... — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

We hope you find all kinds of ways to keep the memory of him alive and all kinds of ways to move forward & through this pain and loss. Please let us know his name. As Kathryn Mentioned https://t.co/YFNLJamF82 can be a great resource for 20 & 30 somethings who've experienced loss — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

We both wish we had a way to connect to others when we lost our parents. If you or anyone else going through a similar thing might find it helpful or useful folks can learn more at the link in our bio. If that avenue is not for you we just wish those struggling to reach out... — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

like you did, and find the comforts and the tools that might work and help. It can be such a lonely kind of pain, but know there are so many others out there going through it. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

One of my favorite quotes is from the book written by Oscar Hammerstein from the Musical Carousel it's "As long as there's one person on earth who remembers you, it isn't over." That's part of why I like saying peoples names in my prayers and why I'll add your dad's name. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

Thank you for sharing this with us Amanda. Big big love to you and your family and your dad. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

IMAGE: AP