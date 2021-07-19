'Manifest' Season 3 Ending Explained; Show To Not Be Renewed For Season 4

Manifest Season 3 finale episode was recently released and viewers were left with many unanswered questions. The show centres on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner Flight 828 who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. NBC cancelled the series after three seasons, but the show ended on a cliffhanger giving fans hope of a revival. Manifest stars Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Manifest Season 3 ending explained

In the Season 3 finale, saw the end of one of the fans favourite characters. In the season 3 finale episode, Michaela, a police officer, rescued a Flight 828 passenger named Angelina, whose religious and over-protective parents kept her locked away from the world inside their house. But after her rescue, Angelina joined a group of doomsday preppers who firmly believed that Ben was a forerunner of the apocalypse that was bound to happen.

In the Season 3 finale's climax, Angelina kidnapped Ben and Grace's daughter, Eden, believing that Eden was her guardian angel. Then she stabbed Grace to death and fled with the baby. Season 3 of the show ended with Grace getting murdered by one of the survivors of Flight 828.

In an interview with TV Line, Jeff Rake said he always planned for Grace to die at this point in the show. Grace's death happens at the literal midpoint of the entire series. Jeff Rake originally sold Manifest to NBC with a six-season plan mapped out, Rake and others were hopeful that the series would get picked up by another platform.

I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Rake took to his Twitter and expressed his grief over the series' cancellation and wrote "My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch, to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, the cast, and the crew. #savemanifest." As per Deadline, soon after the series' cancellation was announced by NBC, its viewership saw a surge. The series ran away as the most-streamed program for the week of June 14-20.

Image: Manifest's official Instagram

