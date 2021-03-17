Mank's Amanda Seyfried Feels 'proud' On Receiving Oscar Nod For 'Best Supporting Actress'

Amanda Seyfried was over the moon after receiving the news of her first-ever Oscar 2021 nominations. The 35-year-old actress starred in David Fincher’s Mank in 2020 which received a massive total of 10 Oscar 2021 nominations including the best picture, director, actor, and more. Amanda Seyfried opened up about her feelings about receiving an Oscar nod for the best-supporting actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Amanda Seyfried feels proud

Amanda Seyfried informed in the interview that receiving an Oscar nomination was a turning point in her career as her performance was widely recognized in Mank. Sharing her excitement, Amanda also recalled the moment she received the news saying that her mother woke her up to great news. The Mamma Mia! actress also talked about Mank receiving 10 nominations by complimenting David Fincher saying that it was no surprise to her as the movie was a masterpiece.

Furthermore, the filmmakers trusted her enough to be a part of the team and that she feels proud like a new mother to have worked in a film like this. Speaking about Mank, Amanda said that there were a lot of beautiful things happening in the movie as it was a well-written movie that deserves all the recognition it got since it had a great impact on the people. Amanda shared her excitement on her Instagram as several celebrities congratulated the actress.

Pic Credit: Amanda Seyfried Instagram.

What is Mank about?

The American Biographical drama film, directed by David Fincher starring a talented ensemble of the cast including actors Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, and Tom Pelphrey was released in 2020. According to the official description of the movie, Mank is about an alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz who reevaluates the 1930s Hollywood as he races to finish ‘Citizen Kane’.

Mank reviews and nominations

With a rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, Mank was received positively by the audience. IMBD gave the movie a rating of 6 stars while several critics were in favour of the movie and its cinematography by David Fincher. Mank received a total of 10 Oscar Nominations like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best costume design, Best Makeup, and hairstyling, and Best Sound.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.