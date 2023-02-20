Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira Announce Pregnancy Three Weeks After Their Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, who got married in January this year, recently announced the news of their pregnancy on social media. The couple who is expecting their first child together, on Valentine's Day, took to social media and dropped a sweet post. The photo featured Ferreira's baby bump. Anthony's hand was placed on her belly.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, they wrote, "Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. which roughly translates to "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you, God, for this big blessing in our lives."

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post was dropped, their close friends from the industry including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi among others took to their comment section to wish the couple. They poured blessings and showered their love for the couple.

More about Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

The pregnancy announcement came almost three weeks after Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got hitched during a ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. They took the plunge on January 28. Their dating rumours began soon after they stepped out for an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

However, after staying mum for almost two months, they made their relationship official by dropping a selfie in March of that year. The I Need to Know singer captioned the post, "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean which roughly translates to "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Check out the post below:

The couple then announced their engagement in May, three months after confirming their relationship. Marc Anthony was previously married to Jennifer Lopez and share two 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. He also shares Ryan Adrian and Cristian Marcus with Dayanara Torres. Other than this, he also has two children with Debbie Rosado.