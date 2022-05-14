Marc Anthony Engaged To Miss Universe 2021 Runner-up Nadia Ferreira; See Post

American singer and songwriter Marc Anthony has seemingly found his love again as he got engaged for the fifth time. The singer is currently dating Miss Universe 2021 runner-up Nadia Ferreira, to whom he also got engaged. The Paraguayan model recently announced their engagement with a beautiful picture, that also had a reference to Anthony's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nadia Ferreira shared several glimpses of a party that happened to be her and Anthony's engagement party. In one of the stories, the 23-year-old model showed off her square-cut diamond engagement ring. Anthony also held her hand, whom she tagged in the story. Sharing the photo, she penned, "Engagement Party!!!" in the caption.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's love story

The former Miss Universe contestant and American singer Marc Anthony sparked dating rumours earlier this year and they travelled to Mexico City together. The couple went Instagram official on March 19, as the vocalist shared a picture of him on his private jet while Ferreira sat in his lap. In the caption, Marc Anthony penned a love-filled note and wrote, "May God multiply all that you wish." Ferreira commented, "Like this forever," and further added a red heart emoji. Since then, the couple has been going stronger and are now set to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

While it will mark the 23-year-old model's first marriage, Anthony has been married thrice before. He was first married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004. Later, the singer tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2004. However, the couple got separated after 10 years of being married. Anthony was later briefly married to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017. He was also engaged to actor Claudette Lali but their engagement never ended up in marriage as they split up in 1998.

As Ferreira announced her engagement with Anthony with a picture, fans could not help but remember the singer's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. In the picture, Anthony's hand can be seen with his iconic black band tattoo on his ring finger. As per Marca, the singer got the band tattoo back in 2004 as a symbol of his wedding ring with JLo. He also had several more tattoos for the On The Floor singer which he got covered later.

Image: Instagram/@nadiatferreira