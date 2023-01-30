Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Thanks Victoria Beckham For Bridesmaids Dresses At Wedding

Nadia Ferreira revealed that Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for her wedding with singer-actor Marc Anthony. The 23-year-old thanked the former Spice Girl during their interaction on social media. Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony tied the knot on January 28, 2023, in Miami.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram in order to congratulate the newlyweds. In her post, the picture shows musician Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira embracing each other while Victoria’s husband David Beckham is also in the background.

She congratulated the duo in the caption, saying that it was an honour to celebrate this occasion with them. Nadia took to the comments of the post and revealed that it was Victoria who designed the bridesmaids’ dresses.

'What a magical night!! Indeed so honoured you were such a big part of it with us,” said the former Miss Universe contestant. Nadia added, “and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids' dresses. Again so honoured. We love you too!!

Football legend David Beckham served as the best man at the wedding and donned a sleek black suit. He was present alongside his son Cruz, who wore similar clothing.

Check out the post here:

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married at the Perez Art Museum. The guests included many Hollywood stars and artists such as Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Nadia Ferreira stunned the guests as she wore a beautiful white lace gown, designed by Galia Lahav. The gown was complimented with a sheer top, which was adorned with floral embellishments. Anthony, on the other hand, rocked a Christian Dior suit.

Marc Anthony has previously been married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004. After that, Anthony had a decade-long marriage with pop sensation Jennifer Lopez and subsequently married Shannon De Lima. This is the musician’s fourth marriage.