'Mare Of Easttown' Actress Kate Winslet Compares Her Recent Success To 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet has been receiving positive reactions for her role in Mare of Easttown ever since the miniseries has premiered on HBO Max. In her recent interview, the actor has opened up about her experience of portraying her intense character on screen. One of the highlights of her interaction came when she made a comparison of her role with Titanic, which is considered to be one of her most memorable films to date. The actor also elaborated on the impact that her character had on the audience.

Kate Winslet compares Mare of Easttown with Titanic

Kate Winslet has portrayed the role of detective Mare Sheehan who is based in the state of Pennsylvania. Speaking about the popularity that her character has achieved, she said that she feels that she has arrived 24 years into the past when Titanic was released. The actor added that she has been seeing herself on the sides of the buses as she did in the past, with people “nudging and pointing and whispering again”. She also shared some of the aspects that she believes made her character more relatable to the audience.



Kate said that the visual flaws of her character has taken the viewers by surprise. She also revealed that the director, Craig Zobel, had offered to edit out the bulgy part of her belly from her intimate scene with Guy Pearce. However, the actor staunchly protested against the proposal expressing her confidence to let that scene remain unedited to amplify her character. In addition to that, she also sent back the promo poster of the series, as it had been retouched a little too much.

Kate Winslet had famously played the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, which paired her opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Their chemistry was widely praised by the critics and the film is considered to be one of the biggest hits of that era. The film also became the biggest box office hit of all time at that point, earning over $2 billion globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.