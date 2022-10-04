Margot Robbie & Cara Delevingne Get Into A Fight With Pap, Latter Presses Charges: Report

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were reportedly involved in an altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina, following the photographer's attempt to click them. The Suicide Squad actors' fight with the pap soon turned physical as their friends also intervened, with eventually the paparazzi pressing charges as he ended up with a broken arm. According to TMZ, Margot and Cara's friends have been detained by the police and are being questioned.

The publication detailed the incident, which started when Cara and Margot, who were peacefully dining in Buenos Aires, were caught off guard by a paparazzi who invaded their personal space. They were caught in a 'dangerous situation' while leaving the eatery as the pap Pedro Alberto Orquera rushed to click them.

As per the report, eyewitnesses claimed that the pap was ‘intrusive’ and ‘aggressive’ as he followed the stars into their Uber. This led the Uber driver to speed away, and in the midst of all this, Margot had to jump out of the vehicle and was on the ground. The photographer allegedly continued clicking Margot even then, with her friend eventually intervening.

In the fight that followed, Pedro was left with a broken arm and a bloody scalp. He claimed assault by their friends, who were detained by the cops.

For the unversed, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne starred together in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, playing the roles of Harley Quinn and Enchantress respectively. The duo has maintained their friendship since then and often catch up.

On the work front, Margot has been busy shooting for Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited live-action movie Barbie, playing the central character, while Ryan Gosling stars as Ken. On the other hand, Cara was last seen in the second instalment of the popular show Only Murders in the Building.

(IMAGE: AP)