Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Live-action Film 'Barbie' Wraps Up; Check BTS Pics

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Live-action Film 'Barbie' Wraps Up

The shoot of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's much-awaited live-action movie 'Barbie' has finally concluded. It will be released sometime in 2023.

The shoot of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's much-awaited live-action movie Barbie has finally concluded. Based on Mattel's iconic fashion doll line, the film has garnered huge buzz on social media as glimpses of the leading duo dressed as Barbie and Ken were leaked. The filming has come to an end after four months, with actor Hari Nef sharing a glimpse of the wrap-up celebrations.

Avengers star Ariana Greenblatt also penned a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to 'Barbieland', adding that she's 'so excited' for audiences to see what they've created in the film. Barbie is being helmed by Oscar-winning director Greta Gerwig, who has also co-written the script with Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's live-action film Barbie wraps up

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hari Nef dropped a fun, candid picture alongside America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ana Cruz Kayne and others as they celebrated the wrap-up. In the caption, she wrote, "It's a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland. (sic)" Take a look. 

Meanwhile, Greenblatt shared a mirror selfie of her while announcing that the project has been concluded. She mentioned that she 'loves and respects' every person onboard the film, further expressing excitement for the world to see Barbie

Ryan Gosling opens up about his role in Barbie 

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Gray Man star mentioned that playing Ken isn't all dreamy and came with a lot of hardships. "That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think," Gosling said and added, "Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” He further mentioned how he "can't wait" for people to see the film. 

