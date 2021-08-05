Margot Robbie & The Suicide Squad 2 Team Reveals How Their Faith In James Gunn Paid Off

Margot Robbie and others involved with The Suicide Squad 2 recently showered the film's director James Gunn with some praise. Robbie, in an interaction with THR, recently talked about how she was grateful to find out that Gunn would be directing the superhero sequel. Here's what the actress, who plays Harley Quinn, had to say -

The Suicide Squad was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30 and released in the United States and India on August 5. Though the film has been released only in selected cities in India, owing to many states not allowing the reopening of theatres just yet.

Margot Robbie and team praise 'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn

In the aforementioned interaction, Margot Robbie expressed how she was never going to sign on for the Suicide Squad sequel, if James Gunn wasn't at the helm. The Birds of Prey actor recently expressed her thoughts about the director. She said:

If I read the script and didn’t know James Gunn was going to direct it, it would have been a straight-up ‘no'. I was like, ‘No one could pull this off.’ It’s so specific in its brand of comedy and violence. But it came out of his imagination. He knew exactly what to do with it.

James Gunn, who directed the extremely successful Guardians of The Galaxy movies for Marvel, is set to make his return to the MCU for part 3. However, this didn't stop DC Films President Walter Hamada to shower James Gunn with some praises of his own, and an invitation to return whenever he wants. He said:

Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he’s a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we’re ready for him. He’ll be back. We have more stuff planned.

Has the Production's faith in James Gunn paid off?

According to the aforementioned outlet, while speaking about his character Peacemaker, John Cena expressed how he took on the role before even hearing the entire pitch for the upcoming 8-episode series for his character, also written and directed by Gunn. Cena even said, "This is what happens when you leave a brilliant man alone with his thoughts", when speaking of his vision for the film and the upcoming tv series.

Margot Robbie, John Cena and Walter Hamada's faith in James Gunn seems to have paid off. Upon The Suicide Squad's early release in the UK, the film has received nothing but raving reviews with critics only praising the film. The Suicide Squad 2, stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

In addition to The Suicide Squad, Gunn will be at the helm of the HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker starring John Cena after which the director will leave to begin production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel in London.

