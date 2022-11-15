Margot Robbie-led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff Shelved, Actor Confirms

Margot Robbie revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, which was first announced in 2020, has been shelved by Disney. The Oscar nominee made the revelation in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, mentioning that the film would've been 'really cool', however, the makers decided to not go ahead with it.

The now-shelved project, whose screenplay was to be written by Batgirl‘s Christina Hodson, was announced in the summer of 2020. It was also reported that Disney was developing a second reboot written by franchise veterans Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

Margot Robbie-led Pirates Of The Caribbean spinoff shelved

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool," Robbie told the publication and added, "but I guess they don’t want to do it."

Variety earlier reported that Jerry Bruckheimer, who bankrolled all five Pirates movies headlined by Johnny Depp, was also on board Robbie's two projects in the franchise. In an interview in May this year, Jerry confirmed that the films were indeed happening and put an end to rumours of Johnny Depp's involvement in the franchise's future.

Disney parted ways with Johnny Depp following allegations of “sexual violence” and “domestic abuse” against him by his former wife Amber Heard in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. Johnny finally won the defamation case against Amber in Virginia earlier this year and was awarded more than $10 million in damages.

However, during the trial, Johnny affirmed that 'nothing on earth' could convince him to return to the franchise, given his terms with the studio. He also added that the company saw him as "guilty until proven innocent" after the 2018 op-ed. In his testimony, Depp further mentioned how his character, Captain Jack Sparrow, should've gotten a chance to bid adieu properly.

"My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye," he said and added, "There's a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

