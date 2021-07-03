Margot Robbie Opens Up About Filming Action Sequences And Repercussions On Her Health

Hollywood star Margot Robbie discussed how shooting for action scenes for various movie projects has adversely affected her overall well being. She also mentioned that such scenes aroused specific adrenaline responses in her body.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie revealed that performing explosive action scenes had conditioned her body to think that "It's been in a war zone". Despite this, she vouched for an increase in the number of women in this genre in order to eliminate gender stereotypes and raise their pay.

"There's something physiological that occurs to you when you're acting even though your brain understands this is all make-believe," Robbie said after coming home from the set of Bombshell, a 2019 drama about the employees who intended to expose Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' sexual harassment.

According to the actor, her reactions are amplified in action films like Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020), in which she portrays an anti-hero character Harley Quinn, a role that allows her to have "those massive epic war hero runs" that girls never get.

"There are explosions and guns firing. And even though they're blanks, your body starts reacting as if it's real, your adrenaline is through the roof," Robbie noted. She also said that her sleep was the main factor that got disrupted. It's "because, well, my body thinks it's just been in a war zone."

Robbie's work amidst Migraines

Been suffering from migraines since childhood, the actor added, that "being on set" can be "the worst place." "I take my medication, sit in the trailer and ask them to do my makeup in the dark," she noted.

Regardless, Robbie finds filming for action stunts joyful as "those scenes, where everything's exploding around you, and you make it just in time," are "really, really fun."

