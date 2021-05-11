Margot Robbie Reveals She Has Been 'pestering' Warner Bros To Introduce Poison Ivy To DCEU

Aussie actor Margot Robbie is all set to return as the fan-favourite Harley Quinn in her third DCEU movie, The Suicide Squad, this August. In a promotional interview with Den of Geek for the highly-anticipated film, The Wolf of Wall Street star revealed she has been pushing hard to get yet another cult DC Comics character into the DC Extended Universe, i.e. Poison Ivy. During her interaction with the portal, Margot expressed her desire to witness the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy relationship on screen.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is badgering DC to introduce Poison Ivy in films

Before The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played the role of Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey. While her character Harley has been romantically involved with Poison Ivy in DC Comics as well as HBO Max's Harley Quinn series, the DCEU is yet to introduce the iconic character in films and Margot has been pestering them to do so. During her interview with the online portal, the 30-year-old admitted "chewing their ear off" about the same "all the time".

Upon being asked whether there have been discussions about the inclusion of Poison Ivy, aka Dr. Pamela Isley in their films, Margot revealed that although they must have gotten sick of hearing it, she doesn’t shy away from bringing it to their attention over and over again. Spilling the beans on her wish to see the character in DCEU, she said that she’s keen to witness the Harley-Poison relationship on screen because it would be super fun. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor concluded by saying she will "continue pestering" Warner Bros for the same.

However, it's not the first time Margot Robbie has spoken about the idea of Poison Ivy's introduction to the DCEU. Back in 2018, in an interview with PrideSource, the film and television actor had spoken about Harley and Poison's intimate relationship in the DC Comics and had mentioned that their bond is one of her favourite aspects of the comics. She had also expressed looking forward to exploring the relationship on screen. Meanwhile, Margot's next DCEU film, The Suicide Squad will hit the theatres and HBO Max on August 6 in the US.

IMAGE: MARGOT ROBBIE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.