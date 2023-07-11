Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa: Who's Playing What In Barbie

Quick links:
Margot Robbie headlines Barbie, scheduled to hit the big screens on July 21. Take a look at the other cast members who play pivotal roles in the live-action film from Greta Gerwig.
Alongside Margot, Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken. The actor is called 'Just Ken' in the film and essays Barbie's friend, who seemingly develops a romantic interest in her.
Will Ferrell is the antagonist in the movie and will feature as the Mattel Executive. He will essay the big corporate boss who tries to get Barbie and Ken 'back in the box'.
Kate McKinnon is another popular name in the Barbie cast. Based on the trailer, it can be assumed that she plays the guiding angel for Margot's Barbie who ventures into the 'real world'.
The Spiderman actress Issa Rae also features in the upcoming film. She will essay the character of President Barbie.
Singer Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in the live-action film Barbie. She will play the role of a 'mermaid' Barbie and is expected to be seen with blue hair.
Simu Liu, best known for his roles in the Marvel movies and sitcom Kim's Convenience, will also be seen in Barbie. He plays the character of 'another Ken' and seems to be Ken's rival.
Emerald Fennell plays Midge, the pregnant Barbie. She will reportedly essay the character of Barbie's best friend.
Micheal Cera will play Allan Sherwood, the husband of pregnant Barbie-Midge. He is reported to play a friend to Ken.