Last Updated:

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa: Who's Playing What In Barbie

The first ever Barbie live-action movie is set to hit theatres on July 21. It features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Barbie cast
1/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Margot Robbie headlines Barbie, scheduled to hit the big screens on July 21. Take a look at the other cast members who play pivotal roles in the live-action film from Greta Gerwig. 

Barbie cast
2/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Alongside Margot, Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken. The actor is called 'Just Ken' in the film and essays Barbie's friend, who seemingly develops a romantic interest in her. 

Barbie cast
3/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Will Ferrell is the antagonist in the movie and will feature as the Mattel Executive. He will essay the big corporate boss who tries to get Barbie and Ken 'back in the box'.

Barbie cast
4/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Kate McKinnon is another popular name in the Barbie cast. Based on the trailer, it can be assumed that she plays the guiding angel for Margot's Barbie who ventures into the 'real world'. 

Barbie cast
5/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

The Spiderman actress Issa Rae also features in the upcoming film. She will essay the character of President Barbie. 

Barbie cast
6/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Singer Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in the live-action film Barbie. She will play the role of a 'mermaid' Barbie and is expected to be seen with blue hair.

Barbie cast
7/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Simu Liu, best known for his roles in the Marvel movies and sitcom Kim's Convenience, will also be seen in Barbie. He plays the character of 'another Ken' and seems to be Ken's rival. 

Barbie cast
8/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Emerald Fennell plays Midge, the pregnant Barbie. She will reportedly essay the character of Barbie's best friend.

Barbie cast
9/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Micheal Cera will play Allan Sherwood, the husband of pregnant Barbie-Midge. He is reported to play a friend to Ken. 

Barbie cast
10/10
Warner Bros/Twitter

Not everyone in the movie will be a part of Barbie's dreamland. Ariana Greenblatt is a part of the movie and she will play a human being. She is best known for her role in Stuck in the Middle. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Insidious, IT: Horror movies with most terrifying characters

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Insidious, IT: Horror movies with most terrifying characters
Tom Cruise to Cillian Murphy: Actors push limits to prepare for roles

Tom Cruise to Cillian Murphy: Actors push limits to prepare for roles
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com