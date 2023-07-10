Last Updated:

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot Hit The Pink Carpet At Barbie LA Premiere

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot and several others arrived at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles, California.

The lush world premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie was held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The star cast of the film including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and others descended on the red carpet. 

The pink carpet was rolled out for the stars and the colour splash was visible from a distance. At the premiere, America Ferrera accompanied Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Greta Gerwig lived up to the blush pink theme of the LA premiere as she posed with Margot Robbie at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Margot wore a life-sized dress of the 'solo in the spotlight' Barbie from the 60s. The gown was the exact replica of the original outfit with sequins. 

On the pink carpet, Ryan Gosling looked like an embodiment of Ken in a pastel suit by Gucci. He kept the kenergy alive with his dapper looks. 

Simu Liu also brought the kenergy to the pink carpet and made a stylish appearance in front of the shutterbugs. 

Issa Rae, who is also a part of the film, raised the Barbiecore fever at the world premiere. The actress also lived up to the display of everything Barbie. 

Billie Eilish gave a twist to Barbie's outfit and arrived in an oversized pink buttoned-up shirt with a matching pink tie and baggy shorts. She is also part of the film's soundtrack.

Gal Gadot did not adhere to the unofficial pretty in pink dress code at the world premiere. However, her asymmetric dress stole the limelight. 

Nicki Minaj, who is also a part of Barbie's soundtrack, graced the event in her own style. For the unversed, she joined forces with Ice Spice for a remix version of Barbie Girl. 

Not just Billie and Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa is also a part of the film's soundtrack. The singer arrived in a crystal mesh dress at the world premiere. 

