Margot Robbie Sizzles In A White Outfit At The 'The Suicide Squad' L.A Premiere

Margot Robbie showcased herself as a vision in white with an impeccable fashion taste on Monday at the star-studded premiere of The Suicide Squad. The 31-year-old celebrity opted to pass on a traditional glamorous ensemble while opting for a chic, all-white attire from Chanel. The actor wore high-waisted slacks and a halterneck design over a sheer long-sleeved top. Her look was from the Chanel Resort 2022 collection paired up with chic accessories including a pearl belt and the classic Channel logo on two brooches.

The Suicide Squad premiere was held at the Regency Village Theatre in LA's Westwood neighbourhood where Margot was joined by some of her costars, including John Cena, who went in costume as his character Peacemaker, plus Storm Reid, Joel Kinnaman and his partner Kelly Gale, and Kate Beckinsale.

Margot Robbie is a vision to behold

The actor made heads turn as she led the stars in a goddess-like white fitted attire, with minimal jewellery including a pair of heart-shaped drop earrings along with a pair of open-toe heeled sandals to finish off the look. Margot will essay the character of Harley Quinn, the former lover and criminal accomplice to the Joker, in The Suicide Squad. This film is going to see Margot Robbie in the skin of Harley Quinn for the third time. The actor had previously essayed Harley's role in 2016’s Suicide Squad and last year’s Birds of Prey.

The sci-fi motion picture comedy will see the supervillains, including Margot's character Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of other nutty cons at Belle Reve prison joining the super shady and super-secret Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote island of Corto Maltese, which is infused with enemies. The movie comes s a standalone sequence to 2016’s similarly titled, Suicide Squad, which also featured top shots like Will Smith as Deadshot and Jared Leto as The Joker.

John Cena goes all out on the red carpet

While Margot kept it single and elegant, John Cena was out there showing up to the premiere embodied as his character. The wrestler turned actor was spotted donning his red, blue and white jumpsuit, a silver helmet, and even toting a gun and wearing a holster belt. He was seen goofing around the red carpet, pointing his guns at the paparazzi and made sure to pose with Margot, as well as his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. John has joined the franchise as Peacemaker. Have a look.

