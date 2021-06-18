Margot Robbie Talks About Sleeping With A Stuffed Rabbit Every Night And She's Proud Of It

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie is a huge fan of the movie Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway where she voiced the character of Flopsy Rabbit. In a recent interview, the actor revealed a picture of a hilariously looking stuffed bunny that she sleeps with every night. She also gave a reason as to why she does that.

Margot Robbie talks about sleeping with a stuffed rabbit

The actor was recently a part of an interview in The Late Late Show with James Corden. Talking about her obsession with sleeping with a stuffed rabbit, the actor asked her fans to not psychoanalyse her because she is 30 years old and still sleeps with a stuffed animal. She further revealed that she knows that the picture doesn't look like a bunny rabbit at all. She assured her fans that it is in fact a bunny. The actor continued that she only lets her mother stitch it up and wash it but because of COVID, she hasn't seen her mother for over two years now. This is the reason, the rabbit looks a little raggedy.

(Image Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden)

In the interview with James Corden, the actor was joined by her Peter Rabbit co-star Rose Byrne who also joked about the same. She asked Margot about what happened and that she should consider the platform as a safe space. Due to the restrictions, the interview took place virtually.

More about Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The first movie of Peter Rabbit was released in the year 2018. The film was based upon the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter and directed by Will Gluck. The cast included James Corden as the voice of the main character while Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sam Neill played the live-action roles. Other voice actors in the movie were Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie. The film revolves around Peter Rabbit as he deals with new problems when the late Mr McGregor's great-nephew arrives and he figures out that there are certain problems that Peter's family has to face. The sequel of the movie was released on June 11, 2021, in the United States and a majority of the cast reprised their roles.

IMAGE: Margot Robbie's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.