Margot Robbie To Team Up With Jay Roach For Warner Bros' Next 'Ocean's Eleven' Film

Margot Robbie's name has emerged as the cast of a new Ocean's Eleven film, as it was announced that Warner Bros. is eying another instalment of the franchise. As per the reports of the Hollywood Reporter, the actress will feature in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven film, which will be directed by Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in the drama Bombshell in 2019, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Jay Roach is most known for directing the Austin Powers films and the Meet the Parents comedy series. He recently finished filming all eight episodes of Apple TV's upcoming comedy High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette and Matt Dillon.

Carrie Solomon is currently writing the screenplay, which is set in 1960s Europe. The plot of Carrie Solomon's script is being kept under wraps as of now. Michelle Graham, an executive at Jay Roach's venture Everyman Pictures will also produce the film. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara will serve as executive producers. In addition, Village Roadshow is also participating as an executive producer and may co-finance the film. The sources close to the project suggest that it is still in the works and has not yet been greenlit. The production is expected to start in spring 2023.

Ocean's franchise

Steven Soderbergh directed the stylish heist comedy starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and others for Warner Bros. in 2001, which established the Ocean's franchise. What started out as a parody and informal remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film became a superhit series. Soderbergh and crew followed up the original film, which grossed over $450 million worldwide in theatres, with two additional sequels in 2004 and 2007. Ocean's Eight, starring Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina was Warner Bros.' most recent comeback to the franchise. It grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Robbie is currently shooting Barbie for Warner Bros

Robbie has gained a lot of popularity in Warner Bros' three films as the fan-favourite character Harley Quinn, the most recent of which is 2021's The Suicide Squad. She is currently shooting Barbie for Warner Bros, in which she will play the iconic toy in a film, which also features Ryan Gosling.

Image: AP