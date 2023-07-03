Last Updated:

Margot Robbie's Film Tour Celebrates The Barbie Legacy With Iconic Attires

Margot Robbie is currently on the promotional tour of her upcoming film Barbie. She dived deep into the Barbiecore and served looks at every event.

Margot Robbie is currently on the promotional tour of her upcoming film Barbie. And for every event she is diving deep into the Barbiecore trend. And some of them are inspired by original barbie dolls

At her recent event in Seoul, Margot wore a custom versace gown and a suit inspired by the day and night Barbie dolls from 1985. 

 

For another press conference, she was seen in moschino ss15 barbie themed collection which took inspiration from 60s sparkling pink Barbie doll. 

Margot referenced the first Barbie doll ever made in Herve Ledger bodycon mini dress and Manolo Blahnik peep toe pumps.

The actress attended the press junket and photo call for Barbie in pink polka dot Valentino cutout dress, which bore resemblance to polka dot Barbie doll. 

Additionaly, audience will get to see a lot of original Barbie doll references in the movie itself. Glimpses of it were visible in the trailer of the film. Margot stunned in a silver disco dress. 

 

Margot's housewife Barbie look was identical to the doll in a pink and white midi dress, blonde hair and a pearl necklace. 

The actress was also seen in roller skate Barbie and cowboy Barbie outfits. The Barbiecore outfits comprised colourful leotards and pink co-ords set with cowboy hats. 

