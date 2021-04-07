Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg In 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' With Two More Actors In Talks

A24, the studio behind acclaimed movies like The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar, is developing a new thriller film. The company is lining up a killer cast for the project, consisting of popular young actors. The movie is titled Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Read more details below.

Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg in 'Bodies, Bodies Bodies' with Pete Davidson & Myha’la Herrold also circling roles

Deadline revealed that Borat 2 breakout star Maria Bakalova and The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg are set to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. There is also news that Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are in talks to be a part of the project. The movie will be directed by Halina Reijn, who made her directorial debut with Instinct that was selected as the Dutch entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is described as a secret slasher film with plot details being under wraps. A24 is on board to finance and produce the project. Maria Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg have recently signed up the contract. A24 was silently developing the movie over the past several months, waiting for schedules to come together with a cast that has become incredibly busy in recent times. 2AM’s David Hinojosa will produce the film.

Amandla Stenberg made her acting debut in 2011 with Colombiana and got her breakthrough playing Rue in The Hunger Games film. She earned critical acclaim for her performances as Maddy Whittier in Everything, Everything, and as Starr Carter in The Hate U Give. Her other big-screen projects are Rio 2, As You Are, The Darkest Minds, Where Hands Touch, and Dear Evan Hanse. Stenberg’s television appearances are in Sleepy Hollow, Mr. Robinson, Gaslight, The Eddy, and others.

Maria Bakalova recently gained worldwide recognition for her role as Tutar Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She has been a part of films like Transgression, The Father, Last Call, and more. Bakalova’s upcoming project is Judd Apatow’s ensemble cast film The Bubble.

Pete Davidson is best known for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. His movie career has boosted over the years beginning with coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence. He was then seen in The King of Staten Island and will next appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Myha’la Herrold’s first known role was in 2019 released Premature. She had a cameo in the romantic comedy anthology series, Modern Love. The actor recently plays the lead in HBO’s drama show, Industry.

