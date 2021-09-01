Maria Bakalova Of 'Borat 2' Fame Roped In For Upcoming Rom-com 'The Honeymoon'

Bulgarian actor, Maria Bakalova, who gained popularity with her performance in Sasha Baron Cohen’s film titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has been roped in a new project, reported news agency, ANI. The Oscar-nominated actor has been cast to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy-drama titled The Honeymoon.

Maria Bakalova to feature in The Honeymoon

The film is a British-Italian production from Italy’s Notorious Cinemas. It will be penned and helmed by Dean Craig, who is popular for his flicks such as Love Wedding Repeat, and Death at a Funeral. The film’s principal photography will begin in early September in Rome and Venice.

In The Honeymoon, Maria Bakalova will be portraying the character of Sarah, a new bride that sets off with her hubby on a romantic honeymoon in Venice. However, the event will be gatecrashed by Adam’s excessively needy best friend, who turns the perfect lovers’ honeymoon trip into a complete disaster. Pico Alexander of Home Again, Asim Chaudhry of People Just Do Nothing and Lucas Bravo, known for Emily in Paris will also star in the upcoming rom-com film.

Speaking about the movie, Bakalova said, “This film intrigued me because it’s an escapist comedy that puts a twist on the classic buddy movie format by including a strong female character, particularly from Eastern Europe,” She added, “I think after almost two years of this pandemic, we’re all looking for something to lift our spirits and help us mentally escape our apartments. Very glad to be on the producing team of the film as well.”

The Honeymoon will be bankrolled by Notorious in association with the UK’s Tempo Productions and Endeavor Content, which is handling global sales for the film. CAA is co-repp domestic rights. The film’s lead producers are Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest.

Meanwhile, the award-winning actor who made his film debut with 2017’s release, Xlla, has appeared in several commercially successful films since then. The list of her popular films includes Angels, Transgression, Dream_Girl, The Father, Last Call, Women Do Cry among others. Along with The Honeymoon, she also has The Bubble, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in the pipeline.

With ANI inputs

