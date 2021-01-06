Maria Menounos-Keven Undergaro To Become Parents; Read Details

Entertainment reporter Maria Menounos and her husband, producer Keven Undergaro are finally becoming parents. The former revealed the news on the January 5 episode of their show Better Together as she said that they were planning to move to a new home that would be big enough for their family. Read further ahead to know more details:

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro to become parents

In the recent episode of Better Together, Maria mentioned how she is considering a move to Nashville as their family is going to get bigger now. She also added that Nashville is better than LA for them to have kids and will have better surrounding for their kids. Maria said, “It is beautiful, and we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you’re not afraid. L.A. just doesn’t have that, especially in the kid phase of our lives, I want something different, I think Nashville might be Mama Bear’s bed.”

She also mentioned that she was having children in the December 15th episode of the show. Menounos explained how the due arrival of their babies is helping her mother Litsa fight through the battle of COVID-19 and a brain tumour. Litsa has also suffered from stage 4 brain cancer in the past.

“The thing I keep saying to my mom is, ‘We’re going to get better every minute of every day, Mom. Every minute of every day we’re getting better and better’, that’s my mantra. Yesterday, I said to her, ‘You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on, you’ve got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up. Well, they’re definitely showing up next year. I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won’t share yet because I don’t wanna — anyway!”, said Maria on the December 15 episode.

The couple had revealed that they were considering surrogacy in an interview with People in the year 2018. Then in 2019, Menounos had told Entertainment Weekly that they sent their paperwork to the surrogacy agency and that she was ready to have kids. Maria has not disclosed how many children the couple was expecting but hinted that they were arriving soon. The couple got married in a surprise wedding on New Year Eve 2018.

