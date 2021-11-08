Maria Shriver Extends Support To Chris Pratt As He Faces Backlash For IG Post

As Chris Pratt recently posted a picture of himself with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger on social media, the actor was slammed by netizens for criticising the words he used in the post.

As the actor began facing backlash from the netizens, his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver extended her support towards him and stated that he was a good man and a great husband.

Maria Shriver's reaction to Chris Pratt's Instagram post controversy

Maria Shriver recently took to Chris Pratt's official Instagram handle and commented on the latter latest post in which he added a picture of himself with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Chris Prat's latest Instagram post created a buzz on the internet when the actor shared a note about thanking his wife for giving him a healthy daughter. The netizens began slamming the actor for the words he used because he and his ex-wife, Anna Faris share a premature baby together.

Chris Pratt took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be seen posing with his wife, Katherine. In the caption, he shared words of compliments for her and even thanked her for giving her an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter. Pratt further revealed how they met in church and helped her with everything in life. The caption read, "Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey." (sic)

Many of the fans and celebrity artists took to Chris Pratt's latest Instagram post and were left in awe of the love and bond they shared. Many of them also lashed out at the actor for talking about his healthy daughter when he has a disabled child with Anna Faris. A fan stated 'Healthy child just seems like throwing shade at the other child that isn’t mentioned' while another one wrote 'A specific call out about a healthy child when you’ve got a disabled son who wasn’t mentioned here at all. No call out about her being a great stepmother which I hope she also is in addition to being a great mother. Big yikes.' As the actor continued to face backlash from the netizens, his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver took to the comment section and supported the actor by reminding him what a good man and a great father he was. The comment read- 'i want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !! i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo." Take a look at some fo the reactions to Chris Pratt's latest Instagram post.

