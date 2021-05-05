Mariah Carey Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says She Is "nervous"

American singer Mariah Carey took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 05, 2021, to share a short video as she takes her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with the video, the singer penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mariah Carey shared the video of her taking the vaccine. In the video, the singer can be seen sitting and talking to the camera saying ‘part two’. She then chooses the band-aid to be put on her after the vaccine. She also revealed that she is nervous but is ready to take the vaccine. Towards the end, the singer manages to stay calm as she gets injected with the vaccine. As she takes the jab, Mariah is very happy and says that she is hoping for the best. Along with the video, the singer also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Vaccine… PART 2! Would I EVER walk into this lighting for no reason???” Take a look at the post below.

Vaccine..PART 2! Would I EVER walk into this lighting for no reason??? ðŸ™„ pic.twitter.com/U4IDDZ1fzX — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 5, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as Mariah shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the singer, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “you are simply the GREATEST”. Another user wrote, “I got my second one on Saturday, queen! Feeling great and blessed”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

I love you sis ðŸ’œ stay hydrated. — Priestess StellanieðŸ’‹ (@stellanie3) May 5, 2021

you are simply the GREATESTðŸ¤â¤ï¸ — ali ! (@4real4reaI) May 5, 2021

HEALTHY QUEEN — vinðŸ§á´ºá´¹ // SYT REMIX #1 (@elfbooteh) May 5, 2021

Getting vaccinated in Versace is the only mood — ðŸ¦‹da vinkyðŸ¦‹ (@christidavinci) May 5, 2021

Mariah Carey had her first COVID jab about four weeks ago. The Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen expressing her emotions while speaking to the camera. The singer, who was "excited and nervous" to receive the first dose, began screaming loudly as soon as the vaccine needle was inserted.

In the video, the Always Be My Baby singer describes it as a 'side effect of the vaccine,' saying, "We've come a long way since that first post about washing my hands with Roc and Roe (her children) in New York, trying to encourage people to be truly safe. We're still fighting this battle together; you know". She added, "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can”. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Mariah Carey Instagram