Mariah Carey Refutes Rumours About Having 'explosive Meeting' With Jay-Z

Singer Mariah Carey is clearing all the rumours about her fight with Jay-Z. Earlier, the two became the talk of the town when the rumour about them having a fight that led the singer to leave Jay-Z's company surfaced. The I Want You For Christmas singer refuted all the claims by sharing an old video on her Twitter account. The video included the two dancing in one of their collaboration music videos.

Earlier, a media publication reported that Mariah left Jay-Z's company Roc Nation after they "had an explosive meeting" that focused on the future of her career. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"!". Check out the tweet.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

As per People, a source told the publication that Mariah did quit company Roc Nation but the rumours were false and were completely made up. They said that the two have a great bond and the relationship with the company came to an end in a friendly manner. They also gave an update about Mariah Carey being presented by Range where her former Roc Nation manager is the managing partner.

More about Mariah Carey and Jay-Z

Over the years, the duo has worked together several times. She has appeared in the song Heartbreaker and along with this appeared on the rapper's 1999 song Things That U Do. Other than this, Jay-Z appeared in her 2002 song You Got Me and years later in 2005, he again appeared in the remix of Shake It Off. They are also close in terms of having a personal relationship. In 2017, when Jay-Z announced that along with Beyonce, he is expecting twins, Mariah sent a congratulatory message, blessing and gifts to the couple.

In the same year, she broke her connections with ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov and went on to sign a deal with Roc Nation. In the last 4 years, while she was with the company, she managed to release her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey and also an album named The Rarities which contained a bunch of unreleased songs.

